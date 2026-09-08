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FC Barcelona v Real Madrid: Spanish Super CupGetty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Yamal mocks Real Madrid: we are happy with the refereeing

L. Yamal
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Champions League
Spain

Truth or joke?

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has sent a sarcastic message to Real Madrid over Los Blancos' complaints about referees' decisions this season.

"Do you expect a very noisy year because Real Madrid are already complaining about the referees?" Yamal was asked during the press conference for Barcelona's match against Feyenoord in the Champions League. He replied: "If they haven't won for two years, that's their problem. We are happy with the refereeing. That question is for them. I see them happy too."

Barcelona, of course, have won the La Liga title in each of the last two seasons at Real Madrid's expense.

The Catalans sit top of the table this season with 12 points. Real Madrid are third with 9.

Yamal also had warm words for Netherlands coach Xavi Hernandez: "He is a great coach. I have a lot of affection for him, and I hope things go well for him, except in his matches against Spain."

Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Champions League
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY

Xavi, after all, was the first to hand Yamal his chance in Barcelona's first team.

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