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France v Spain: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Yamal declares: I deserve the Ballon d'Or more than Mbappé

Ballon d'Or
L. Yamal
K. Mbappe
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Spain
France

Me and Mbappe are the best players.. and anyone who watches the matches knows that

The battle for the 2026 Ballon d'Or looks more exciting than ever, and the tension is already simmering early, especially between Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe.

Yamal spoke to the programme Universo Valdano on Movistar, in an interview due to be published next Friday. This time the Barcelona star was perhaps clearer than ever about who he believes deserves to win the Ballon d'Or.

Sport newspaper ran Yamal's remarks. "Who would I give the Ballon d'Or to? I honestly think there are perhaps only two players who are the best in the world, but I deserve it this year," he said.

He went further: "For me, Kylian Mbappe and I are the best two players, and anyone who watches the matches knows that."

Mbappe had his own say a few days ago. "I have always believed that the Ballon d'Or should reward a different player. Of course there is the collective side, which is important, because football is a team sport. But it is an individual award," he said.

LaLiga
Elche crest
Elche
ELC
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Racing Santander crest
Racing Santander
SAN

On his own season, the Frenchman was more decisive: "I think I offered different things this year. That is why I see that I can win the Ballon d'Or."

Yamal comes armed with a World Cup won with Spain and a La Liga title with Barcelona. Mbappe, meanwhile, exploded in front of goal at the World Cup to become the tournament's all-time top scorer.

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