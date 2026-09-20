Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has smashed the record once held by Vinicius Junior, becoming La Liga's youngest player to reach 50 assists, at least since the 2013-2014 season, at 19 years and 68 days. His tally now stands at 51 assists across 159 official matches with the Catalan side.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", the Catalan winger proved decisive in Barcelona's 3-1 win over Sevilla, teeing up team-mate Raphinha twice. The Brazilian's hat-trick kept Hansi Flick's side top of the table with a perfect record.

Those two assists took the young winger to 51 across 159 official matches with the first team in all competitions, breaking the 50-assist barrier at the age of 19 years and 68 days.

No La Liga player has ever hit that figure at a younger age, at least since the 2013-2014 season.

Decisive in the comeback

The match did not begin well for Barcelona. Sevilla went ahead in the 19th minute through a Youssef Fofana header, before Raphinha levelled just three minutes later.

Yamal had already fired an early warning at the Andalusians. His curling effort in the eighth minute forced goalkeeper Vlachodimos into a save, and the ball rattled the post.

His stamp on the match grew clearer after the break. The winger swung in a cross that Raphinha nodded home in the 52nd minute, beating Sangante to the ball to give Barcelona a 2-1 lead.

Raphinha completed his hat-trick in the 69th minute, sealing the Catalan side's 3-1 win.

Ahead of Vinicius by more than 3 years

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior held the record before him, reaching his 50th assist in a Real Madrid shirt in May 2023 at 22 years and 298 days.

Yamal got there three years and 230 days younger than the Brazilian winger, a gap that lays bare his considerable head start on this achievement.

An assist every 3 matches

The numbers put up by the Barcelona academy graduate show a consistency rare for a player his age. His 51 assists across 159 matches work out at one every three games or so.

That rate underlines just how central the young winger has become to Barcelona's attacking play.

Yamal reaffirmed it in Sevilla. On a night when Raphinha stole the show with his hat-trick, the teenager's passes lay behind two of Barcelona's three goals, and he set a fresh record at 19, moving clear of players who had long since cemented their place among the game's elite.



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