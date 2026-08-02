Wydad continue their summer moves and sign a new deal

Wydad Athletic have brought their former captain Yahya Jabrane back to the Red House. The one-year deal is part of a wider push to add experience and stability to the squad ahead of the challenges to come.

According to Moroccan website "Al-Batola", the historic club welcomed Jabrane's return warmly, banking on his long experience and deep knowledge of the team's culture to add real value to the group, chase down its ambitions and delight the loyal supporters.

The renewals file

Contract renewals for several key players now sit at the top of the new board's urgent priorities. Goalkeeper Al-Mahdi Benabid and right-back Mohamed Moufid head that list, with both deals set to expire at the end of next season.

Management are working hard to settle the players' futures as quickly as possible. Delay would let them enter the phase that legally allows free negotiations with rival clubs, and Wydad could lose pivotal figures without a penny in compensation.

Fans are watching the ongoing talks eagerly, especially over the future of Benabid. He emerged as one of the team's brightest stars last season and now holds a special place in the hearts of the supporters.

Quality reinforcements

Last Saturday, Wydad confirmed three new signings. Goalkeeper Rachid Ghanimi arrives from FUS Rabat on a three-year deal, alongside Ayman El Hassouni and Hamza Jannat Allah, part of a comprehensive plan to refresh the squad and sharpen its competitive edge on every front.

These busy moves in the market reflect the new management's desire to build a balanced side of experience and youth. They want a team capable of competing hard for every domestic and continental title, and of landing the trophies the loyal supporters are so desperate to see.