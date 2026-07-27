"Wonderful news or a disaster": Alcaraz's future hangs on a single decision

Carlos Alcaraz has been sidelined for nearly four months by a right wrist injury, and his US Open hopes now rest on one thing: whether he plays the Cincinnati Masters 1000, which starts on 13 August. That is the verdict of Britain's Greg Rusedski, the former world number four, who reckons the American tournament will prove "decisive" in settling whether the Spaniard can feature at the season's final Grand Slam.

Speaking on the "Off Court" podcast, Rusedski was blunt. "For Alcaraz to have any chance of playing at the US Open, he has to play in Cincinnati," he said, before adding: "If he plays in Cincinnati and his wrist holds up, it will be great news for our sport, because we certainly need him back."

Four-month absence and six major tournaments

The Murcia native has not stepped on a court since 15 April, when he hurt his right wrist in his opening match at the Barcelona Open (Conde de Godó). The injury ruled him out of Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros, Queen's and Wimbledon, as well as the Canada Masters 1000.

His name sits on the Cincinnati entry list, but nothing is guaranteed. Everything hinges on how far his recovery has come, and all eyes are now fixed on the American tournament as the likely stage for his comeback.

Rusedski left no room for doubt about the alternative. "If he doesn't play in Cincinnati, then we know he won't play at the US Open, and he will have been away from tennis for a very long time," he said, making clear that Cincinnati is the final test of Alcaraz's readiness for New York.

Keen as he is to see the Spaniard back, Rusedski warned against a rushed return and urged him to respect his recovery. "He has to be smart, because he needs to gradually increase his training load to a certain level, and he doesn't want to rush too much," he said.

The former British player also hinted that Cincinnati's format could ease Alcaraz back into competition, though he offered no further details.