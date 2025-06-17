Women's Euro 2025 Final travel guide: Tickets to St. Jakob-Park, accommodation, transport & more

Here's everything you need to know if you're heading to the Women's Euro Final 2025 at St. Jakob Park, Basel

The grand final of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 is set to culminate in a face-off between two teams at St. Jakob-Park, Basel on Sunday, July 27. As the largest football stadium in Switzerland - and the home of the Swiss national team - it's a fitting stage for what is set to complete the tournament that has unfolded across the country. Whether you're looking to soak up the energy from the stands or in Basel heading to a Fan Zone, GOAL has everything you need to know about the Women's Euro 2025 final.

It comes down to the nail-biting end after 16 national teams have battled their way through to reach the final, one of the most important events on the international football calendar. With past Euros delivering unforgettable moments, you can expect to see a packed stadium in Basel at the end of July. And, this wouldn't be the first time St. Jakob-Park hosts a major tournament, having previously welcomed fixtures like the Euro 2008 and 2016 Europa League Final. Now, 38,000 fans will flock to the stadium to see the final two teams of the competition battle for the chance to win the UEFA Women's Euro trophy.

So, you've secured your Women's Euro Final tickets, now what? Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or a once-in-a-lifetime trip to support your team, GOAL has you covered with this complete guide to travelling to the Women's Euro final from the best transport to accommodation options and the official Fan Zones you'll want to find yourself at.

When is the Women's Euro Final?

When: Sunday, July 27 Kick-off: 6 pm CET Where: St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland Tickets: Buy tickets

How to get Women's Euro Final tickets?

Perhaps the most important match of all, the title decider and final of the tournament is being held at the St. Jakob-Park stadium, and will see the last two teams battle for the Euro title.

Official tickets are hard to get your hands on and will be snapped up fast for the final once teams are decided, with demand being so high. If you want to watch your country battle it out for the trophy clash, you can grab them from official ticket retailers like UEFA.

Other ways of hunting down a ticket include looking at secondary ticket markets like StubHub and Viagogo. These platforms offer a way into the event so that you can enjoy the final whistle. Tickets may become scarcer as the tournament goes on, so if you want your seat in the Basel stadium, make sure to get yours.

Women's Euro Final 2025: St. Jakob-Park stadium guide

Location Basel, Switzerland Capacity 38,512 (football) and up to 40,000 Surface Grass Opened 1954, refurbished in 2001 Home teams FC Basel and the Switzerland national team Previous events UEFA Euro 2008, UEFA Europa League final 2016, World Cup 1954 Women's Euro matches 5 (including the opening match and final) Tickets Women's Euro Final 2025

St. Jakob-Park has updated its security and stadium facilities in line with the Women's Euro 2025 - so, even the most regular goers to the stadium may want to familiarise themselves with these updated policies to ensure a smooth process during the tournament. Here's what to expect:

Security regulations : For the Women's Euro, specific security regulations will be in place, including bag restrictions. If you're bringing something with you, remember that bags larger than A4 size are prohibited, and only small power banks are allowed. Professional cameras and cane umbrellas are not permitted.

: For the Women's Euro, specific security regulations will be in place, including bag restrictions. If you're bringing something with you, remember that bags larger than A4 size are prohibited, and only small power banks are allowed. Professional cameras and cane umbrellas are not permitted. Valid form of ID: Attendees must bring a valid form of full ID with them. You may need to present it at the Ticketing Centre if there's a problem with your match ticket.

Attendees must bring a valid form of full ID with them. You may need to present it at the Ticketing Centre if there's a problem with your match ticket. No smoking: All of the stadiums involved in the Women's Euro 2025 are smoke-free zones, meaning that cigarettes, tobacco and smoking products are not permitted.

All of the stadiums involved in the Women's Euro 2025 are smoke-free zones, meaning that cigarettes, tobacco and smoking products are not permitted. Payment methods: Payment at the stadium is cashless, meaning fans can pay with debit cards, credit cards or contactless payment methods. Cash may not be possible in the stadium.

Payment at the stadium is cashless, meaning fans can pay with debit cards, credit cards or contactless payment methods. Cash may not be possible in the stadium. Food & drink: There are a variety of food trucks and vendors available at the stadium to enjoy at the game, including Swiss classics like veal and schüblig, as well as vegan and sweet options. Soft drinks and water are available as well as beer filling stations for those who want to top up their drinks.

Travel to St. Jakob-Park in Basel

If you're looking for a budget-friendly travel option, be sure to keep your ticket safe, as Women's Euro ticket holders receive free public transport on match days. This means a second-class return journey from any Swiss locality will get you to and from the match venue, valid with the entire Swiss public transport network. Make sure to check the T&Cs on uefa.com to make the most of this offer.

When it comes to public transport options at St. Jakob Park, there are a variety of options so you won't be stuck:

Train : Hop on the dedicated matchday shuttle from Basel SBB train station, which departs every 20 minutes from three hours before kick-off. The journey is only five minutes.

: Hop on the dedicated train station, which departs every 20 minutes from three hours before kick-off. The journey is only five minutes. Trams : Grab the trams from Fan Zones Barfüsserplatz or Messeplatz directly to the stadium. Or, the 10 and 11 Basel SBB trains will take you to Basel Dreispitz for a 10-minute walk to the arena.

: Grab the trams from or directly to the stadium. Or, the and Basel SBB trains will take you to Basel Dreispitz for a 10-minute walk to the arena. Bus : Use the 36 bus service towards Schifflände and get off at Basel, St. Jakob .

: Use the bus service towards Schifflände and get off at . Walk : The stadium is approximately a 40-minute walk from the city centre, and will probably have the hustle of fans and supporters along with it.

: The stadium is approximately a from the city centre, and will probably have the hustle of fans and supporters along with it. Parking: There are no parking facilities available at the stadium on Euro match days, so make sure you leave your car behind.

Where to stay in Basel for the Women's Euro Final 2025?

One of the most important things to make your visit to the final smooth is to book the right accommodation. Whether you're searching for budget hostels or looking to stay close to the city centre, Basel has a variety of options you can choose from. It's good to know that the St. Jakob-Park stadium is only a short trip outside of the city centre, so you won't have to go too far when the final is on.

Want to be right in the centre of the action? Stay in Barfüsserplatz and Messeplatz, which will both have official Women's Euro Fanzones, including viewing areas, live music, food trucks, and even a water park at the latter to enjoy.

If you haven't already, check classic accommodation platforms like Booking.com, Tripadvisor, Expedia and Eurocamp to find the areas that suit your style and budget. Or, take a look at the interactive map below to see where to stay with live prices for the final.

What fan experiences are in Basel for the Women's Euro Final 2025?

Right inside St. Jakob-Park, there will be two Official Fan Shops you can park up at and get the full fan experience. The official fan zone outside the stadium opens three hours before kickoff, featuring live music, traditional Swiss food, and beer gardens where supporters from around the world mingle, as well as mobile carts outside the stadium where you will be able to stock up on all your favourite Women’s EURO 2025 kit. You’ll have the chance to get everything you need to support your team and soak up all the match energy that comes along with it.

One of the best places to watch all the Euro action unfold is at the Fan Zones across Basel, which will show all 31 of the Women's Euro matches throughout the tournament. These are more towards the city centre and will over a great pre-match pitstop with the energy of fans getting ready to watch the action.

Go to the Barfüsserplatz Fan Zone to experience live music from local Basel musicians, an open air cinema and even an exhibition with football trophies in the Historical Museum Basel, or look to Messeplatz for sporting activities like a football pitch with its grandstand and not to mention a ten-metre slide and water parks - a great option for families. If you haven't been able to grab a ticket to the games but still want all of the energy of the Euro experience, head to one of these spaces.

If you want to make the most of your visit to the Swiss city, think about booking a tour around Basel. From walking tours to chocolate tastings, tour websites like GetYourGuide can give you a leg up on the best sightseeing, if you have a little bit of time around the final to venture elsewhere.

Who is playing in the Women's Euro Final 2025?

We won't know for sure who is playing in the final until we get through the group stages and complete the knockout tournaments. You'll want to be following your team in its group from July 2 all the way through to July 16, where the knockouts start.

As the Euro goes on, it will be a little clearer which teams might be battling it out for the cup. The real decider will be in the semi-final stages on July 22 and 23, where the last four teams will clash to make it to the final on July 27 at St. Jakob-Park.

What stadiums are hosting the Women's Euro 2025?

If you're planning to head to Switzerland this summer to get a piece of the Women's Euro action, it's probably a good idea to get familiar with the locations of all the stadiums. From stadiums in St. Gallen in the northeast of the country, all the way down to Geneva in the southwest, Swiss trains can take you from one side of the country to the next, if you're thinking of jumping from match to match and making the most out of your visit.