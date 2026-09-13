With Mourinho's help: Carreras rediscovers himself with Real Madrid

Real Madrid full-back Álvaro Carreras has shown great determination to prove his abilities and secure a starting spot in the Real Madrid line-up, displaying strong readiness to compete with new arrival Marc Cucurella.

His task looked extremely difficult after the signing of Cucurella. Yet the Ferrol native rolled up his sleeves to convince Portuguese coach José Mourinho that he is capable of playing an important role for the team.

The full-back racked up more minutes than anyone through pre-season, then carried that form into the competitive fixtures. His display against Rayo Vallecano summed up exactly what he is aiming to offer this season with Real Madrid.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", Carreras's run in the 13th minute won the penalty that Kylian Mbappé converted to open the scoring. A perfect surge full of determination and resolve ended with a challenge and a foul by defender Rubén Ligeon, and the referee awarded an indisputable penalty from which Mbappé scored the first goal. The Real Madrid striker returned the favour to his teammate shortly afterwards.

Just three minutes later, in the 16th minute, Carreras charged into the penalty area again and worked a superb one-two with Mbappé. Left facing goal, he placed the ball beyond goalkeeper Emil Bani Odero for a wonderful strike, crowning 17 perfect minutes at the start of the match.

Defensively, Carreras stood firm on a quiet night for Real Madrid whenever Rayo Vallecano tried to attack down his flank. Going forward, he was highly decisive.

His understanding with Vinícius Júnior on the left was clear, with constant support from Bernardo in the middle. That flank became the main source of Real Madrid's attacks, the game leaning entirely towards the left side throughout.

Happy with Mourinho

Mourinho succeeded in motivating Carreras and returning him to his best form after a difficult end to last season and the doubts that came with the signing of Marc Cucurella.

The Portuguese coach had made it plain that all players would receive playing minutes this season, and he is already applying that with the left-back. Carreras enjoyed excellent times last season under Xabi Alonso before struggling under Álvaro Arbeloa and ending up on the substitutes' bench.

He has since regained his best technical and physical level, using the summer to reorganise his affairs and returning at a striking level during pre-season for the new campaign.



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