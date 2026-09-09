Barcelona's players have made winning the UEFA Champions League a top priority this season, with the European trophy absent from the Catalan club's cabinet since 2015.

The club hasn't seen such a collective, public statement of intent in a long time. Both coach Hansi Flick and star Lamine Yamal confirmed as much at the press conference ahead of the team's first European outing at the Camp Nou against Feyenoord on Wednesday evening.

Logic suggests Flick should field a full-strength side in the continental opener to keep that momentum going. But the coach gave nothing away, neither in his words nor in training, according to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

The Catalan newspaper reckons Jules Koundé will start at right-back in place of Eric García, who is suspended and picked up a nose injury during the last match against Valencia. That's the only change from the previous fixture.

Down the other flank, versatile academy graduate Xavi Espart starts at left-back, with Joan García the first-choice goalkeeper.

Pau Cubarsí and Gerard Martín anchor the heart of the defence. Rodri and Pedri lead the midfield, with Fermín López ahead of them after his impressive display at Mestalla.

Up front, the attacking trio picks itself. Lamine Yamal, who scored four goals in the last two matches, keeps his place on the right. Anthony Gordon, with five assists, plays on the left, and Raphinha, the league's top scorer with six goals in four matches, spearheads the line.

The expected lineup is therefore as follows:

Goalkeeper: Joan García.

Defence: Koundé, Cubarsí, Martín, Espart.

Midfield: Pedri, Rodri, Fermín López.

Attack: Yamal, Gordon, Raphinha.

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