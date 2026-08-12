With a world-class goal: Brahim Diaz rewards Mourinho for his trust

Morocco international Brahim Diaz opened the scoring for Real Madrid against hosts Deportivo La Coruna on Wednesday in a friendly at the Abanca Riazor stadium, part of the Teresa Herrera cup as both sides prepare for the new season.

Diaz started for Real Madrid, lining up alongside Brazilians Vinicius Junior and Endrick in attack.

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The goal was a beauty. In the 45+1 minute, Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin hurled a long throw out to Diaz, who set off from the halfway line and carried it all the way to the hosts' penalty area, La Coruna's defenders chasing him down, before he slotted it into the net and celebrated in his trademark fashion.

He did not last long after that. Veteran coach Jose Mourinho hauled him off at the start of the second half, sending on young defender Mario Rivas in his place as the Portuguese looked to run the rule over as many players as possible before the season kicks off.

Mourinho had also handed Diaz a start in the previous friendly against Hungary's Ferencvaros, which Real Madrid won 2-1.