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FBL-ESP-FRIENDLY-DEPORTIVO-REAL MADRIDAFP
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

With a world-class goal: Brahim Diaz rewards Mourinho for his trust

B. Diaz
Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Madrid
Deportivo de A Coruna
Real Madrid
Club Friendlies
J. Mourinho
Morocco
Spain
Portugal

A standout mark for the Atlas Lion

Morocco international Brahim Diaz opened the scoring for Real Madrid against hosts Deportivo La Coruna on Wednesday in a friendly at the Abanca Riazor stadium, part of the Teresa Herrera cup as both sides prepare for the new season.

Diaz started for Real Madrid, lining up alongside Brazilians Vinicius Junior and Endrick in attack.

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The goal was a beauty. In the 45+1 minute, Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin hurled a long throw out to Diaz, who set off from the halfway line and carried it all the way to the hosts' penalty area, La Coruna's defenders chasing him down, before he slotted it into the net and celebrated in his trademark fashion.

Club Friendlies
Schalke 04 crest
Schalke 04
S04
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
LaLiga
Deportivo de A Coruna crest
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
Elche crest
Elche
ELC

He did not last long after that. Veteran coach Jose Mourinho hauled him off at the start of the second half, sending on young defender Mario Rivas in his place as the Portuguese looked to run the rule over as many players as possible before the season kicks off.

Mourinho had also handed Diaz a start in the previous friendly against Hungary's Ferencvaros, which Real Madrid won 2-1.

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