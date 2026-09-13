Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-EUR-C1-UNIONAFP
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

With a fantastic salary in Libya: Sofiane Boufal lands in Tripoli

Transfers
Morocco
Al-Ittihad
S. Boufal
Morocco
Libya

What's the number?

Morocco's Sofiane Boufal touched down in Libya on Sunday to complete his move to Al-Ittihad. The winger became a free agent after leaving France's Le Havre during the summer transfer window.

According to Moroccan website "Hespress", Boufal, 32, arrived in Libya ready to sign for Al-Ittihad. The deal follows the end of his spell at Le Havre, the club he joined in last season's winter window.

He made 17 appearances for Le Havre, scoring once and setting up four goals, before departing and becoming available on a free transfer.

Several European clubs registered interest in the Moroccan, particularly in the French second division and the Spanish league. His most likely destination, though, appears to be the Libyan league with Al-Ittihad.

"Hespress" reported that Boufal stands to earn an annual salary of more than 4 million euros in Libya if the agreement is officially completed.

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Morocco crest
Morocco
MAR
Gabon crest
Gabon
GAB

Boufal brings plenty of European experience, having turned out for a host of clubs. He has also been a mainstay of the Morocco national team over recent years.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google