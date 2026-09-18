“Will take time to think”: Jürgen Klopp’s “huge talent” could decide against Germany

DR Congo are trying to tempt Brunner, according to their own information. Thanks to his Congolese roots, he is also eligible to play for the World Cup participants.

Congo national coach Sebastien Desabre confirmed in a press conference that he had made contact with Brunner's family: "We went to his parents to talk. But we will not put him under pressure." He also made clear the decision is not a simple one for Brunner: "He is just as attached to Congo as he is to Germany. He will take time to think, then we will see in November what comes of it."

Brunner won the Under-17 World Cup and European Championship with Germany. During that World Cup-winning run in 2023, he finished as top scorer and was named the best player of the tournament. After a strong start to the season at AS Monaco, he is in the 23-man squad for the final three qualifying matches on the road to Euro 2027.

Having joined Monaco from Borussia Dortmund in 2024, Brunner has already scored five competitive goals for the team in second place in France's Ligue 1 this season.

On Thursday, Germany coach Jürgen Klopp spoke during his squad announcement about the striker. "I haven't spoken to him, but of course we are aware of everything. I know Paris," said Klopp. DFB youth chief Hannes Wolf is "a major advocate" of Brunner. Klopp continued: "From a footballing point of view, he has done extremely well recently and he has been a huge talent for years.

When did Paris Brunner last play for the DFB?

The 20-year-old last wore the DFB shirt in November 2025, when he scored five goals in two matches for the Under-20s.

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Next up for Germany's Under-21s are Latvia away on 26 September and Malta away on 30 September in the fight for a Euro spot, before they host Georgia in Bielefeld on 6 October in the final match. The DFB side top their qualifying group level on points with Greece, and three wins would seal first place thanks to their superior head-to-head record. If they finish as runners-up, they would probably have to go through the play-offs.