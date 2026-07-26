Chelsea's summer business isn't just about players. Xabi Alonso wants to sharpen every technical detail before the new season kicks off, and that means strengthening his coaching staff too.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Chelsea are in talks with Aston Villa over Scottish set-piece coach Austin MacPhee, a man with a strong reputation in the field. Several Premier League clubs are chasing him, and there's interest from the Saudi Pro League too.

Villa will pocket compensation if MacPhee leaves, with his contract carrying a release clause that allows him to walk.

The 46-year-old has spent the past five years splitting his work between Villa and the Portugal national team, holding the same role under Roberto Martinez, who departed after the 2026 World Cup.

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Villa flourished under MacPhee. They topped the five major European leagues for goals scored from set pieces in the 2023-2024 season, then finished level with Arsenal at the top of the same Premier League ranking the following campaign.

Expect MacPhee to be among the coaching staff leaving Villa this summer, after they helped steer the club to the Europa League title and Champions League qualification under Unai Emery.

Chelsea's move for MacPhee is part of a wider shake-up. Current set-piece coach Bernardo Cueva, signed from Brentford for 750,000 pounds in 2024, will shift into a behind-the-scenes technical role, clearing the way for a new specialist.

Business between the two clubs keeps ticking over. The London side wrapped up the signing of Morgan Rogers this week for 117 million pounds, while Argentine Alejandro Garnacho joined Villa on loan with an option to buy.

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