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Will Paris Saint-Germain give in to complete the attacking deal?

Transfers
M. Godts
Ajax
Paris Saint-Germain
Belgium
Netherlands
France

The Parisian side want to strengthen their squad in order to stay at the top.

Ajax Amsterdam have named their price for Belgian winger Mika Godts, with Paris Saint-Germain pushing hard to get the deal done this summer.

PSG want fresh faces to stay ahead of the pack after back-to-back UEFA Champions League triumphs.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the Ajax winger has thrashed out personal terms with the Parisian club and struck an agreement. Only Ajax's green light is still missing.

The Dutch club are doing everything they can to keep Godts. They also know that if the French side hit a certain figure, 60 million euros, nothing will stop him walking out.

Ajax sporting director Jordi Cruyff said on Saturday that he wants Godts to stay another season in Amsterdam because they "need him". Yet the local press reported on Sunday that the agreement between player and PSG is complete.

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Mallorca
MLL
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Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
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Ajax
AJX
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Shelbourne
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The Spanish newspaper put it bluntly: "In other words, Godts wants to leave. And when a player wants to leave, it is difficult to stop him."

Dutch newspaper "De Telegraaf" reckons Ajax will most likely say yes, because 60 million euros is a big sum.

Should Ajax and PSG reach an agreement, Godts will sign a contract until the middle of 2031 or 2032 at the "Parc des Princes".

The player's agent, Nils de Jonk, told the newspaper: "We will find a solution."

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