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SOCCER EL 1/16 FINAL GENK VS FREIBURGAFP
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Will Milan complete the final step? Genk sets Al-Wahidi's price

Transfers
Z. El Ouahdi
AC Milan
Genk
Morocco
Italy
Belgium

Milan have set their sights on Morocco international Zakaria El Ouahdi, placing him among the leading candidates to strengthen the right-back slot in the current summer transfer window.

According to Italian transfer market specialist Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan are studying a move for the Genk defender to cover the departure of Atekami, who is closing in on a switch to Olympique Lyon.

Born in 2001, the Morocco full-back had earlier been linked with a move to PSV Eindhoven, with several reports pointing to coach Peter Bosz's desire to land him this window.

Genk value the Moroccan at between 13 and 15 million euros. The Belgian club are holding firm to that figure and do not appear ready to let El Ouahdi go.

Milan have yet to table an official offer, but the interest looks genuine. El Ouahdi could become the second big Genk star to join one of Europe's giants this summer, following Greek talent Konstantinos Karetsas, who left for Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth around 35 million euros.

Club Friendlies
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
First Division A
Genk crest
Genk
GNK
Westerlo crest
Westerlo
WES

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