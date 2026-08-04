Will Manchester City complete new signings? Maresca responds

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca believes he still has serious work to do in the transfer market, and he is in regular contact with the club's officials with the aim of strengthening his squad.

City sent a message to their Premier League rivals last month, completing a club-record £116 million deal for Nottingham Forest and England star Elliot Anderson.

The 23-year-old midfielder became the first signing of the Maresca era, arriving after Pep Guardiola brought the curtain down on his glittering decade-long tenure at the Etihad Stadium earlier this summer.

Yet Anderson remains the only addition to the first-team squad with less than a month left in the window, and the fans grow impatient for more reinforcements after two years without the Premier League title.

Bernardo Silva, John Stones, Nathan Aké and Manuel Akanji all left the blue half of Manchester, following Guardiola out of the door and taking a great deal of experience with them.

Press reports suggest City are actively pursuing Chelsea winger Pedro Neto, a player Maresca knows well from their time together at Stamford Bridge.

Whether City will meet Chelsea's £70 million asking price remains to be seen. The Portugal international's name is also linked with Milan.

Maresca spoke before City's friendly against the K League All-Stars in Seoul: "Fortunately, this is a team that does not need to do a lot of things."

As quoted by the newspaper "Metro", he added: "At the same time, as we already know, the club lost important players in terms of experience such as Bernardo (Silva), John (Stones), Nathan (Aké), and other players."

He continued: "So certainly, there are things we need to do."

Asked whether City were close to signing any other players, Maresca replied: "No, not at the moment."

He pointed out: "The reason I said there are things to do is that the transfer window is open, and when it is open, anything can happen."

He went on: "Yes, it is only August, then in September when it closes the situation becomes completely different."

Maresca was keen to reassure the fans, insisting he had been in daily contact with director of football Hugo Viana and chief executive Ferran Soriano to discuss possible deals and departures.

The Italian added: "Hugo is here, and Ferran is here too."

He continued: "We are just trying to talk day by day to see whether we need to do something."

He concluded: "As I said, there are certainly things we need to do, but we are in contact every day."











