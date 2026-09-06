Will he return to AS FAR? Reda Slim clarifies the truth about terminating his contract with Al-Ahly in an official statement

Reda Slim has set the record straight. The Moroccan, on Al Ahly of Egypt's books, has addressed reports that he had agreed to tear up his contract with the Red Castle by mutual consent and head home to FAR Rabat.

Slim spent last season on loan at FAR Rabat, driving them all the way to the CAF Champions League final before South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns beat them to the trophy.

In an official statement posted to his "Instagram" account, Slim said: "Some news reports and social media pages have circulated rumours claiming that an agreement has been reached to terminate my contract with Al Ahly of Egypt by mutual consent, and that my return to the ranks of FAR Rabat is imminent, but this news has no basis in truth".

"I am currently focused entirely on my physical and technical readiness, in order to deliver the best levels and to be among the coaching staff's options to compete for a starting place within Al Ahly of Egypt," he added.

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