Barcelona are enjoying a positive spell under German coach Hansi Flick. The side have started the season with steady strides and good results, the players increasingly absorbing their manager's philosophy. Jules Koundé, though, has slipped out of the starting plans in recent weeks, so far out that he has gone three consecutive matches without a single minute.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", the French defender did not feature against Levante, Racing or Sevilla. That last omission drew particular attention, as Koundé returned to the "Sánchez Pizjuán" stadium where he left a notable mark during his years with Sevilla. The fans gave him a warm reception. He watched from the bench on a special night against his former club.

Beyond the emotional side, Koundé's situation carries growing sporting weight. He has started only two of the first eight matches this season, and his role at right-back has diminished amid the emergence of the young Xavi Espart and the strong level Eric García has shown in the position.

A fresh opportunity is now opening up for the France international to change all that. Danish defender Andreas Christensen's injury has changed the picture at the back. Christensen had won Flick's admiration as a partner for Pau Cubarsí, and his absence over the coming weeks leaves the German with fewer options to complete his back line.

Koundé can seize the moment to return in a position he knows well, his tactical flexibility once again working in the team's favour. Flick has leaned on the Frenchman primarily as a full-back since the start of last season, but the shortage of defensive depth may push the coach to bring him back at centre-back.

Just ten minutes at centre-back is all Koundé has played across his five appearances this season. Christensen's injury may rewrite those plans.

Tellingly, the French defender was the only Barcelona player to train after the Sevilla match despite not playing a minute, aware he must fight once more to earn his coach's trust.

Barcelona need ready-made options in defence, and that hands Koundé a golden chance. He can reclaim his place, rotating between full-back and centre-back to give Flick a reliable solution throughout Christensen's absence, and put the decision back in his own hands.

The upcoming international break offers another chance to sharpen up. Koundé's call-up to the France squad brings four friendlies to restore his competitive rhythm and sense of his prominent role, with matches against Turkey, Belgium, Italy and then Belgium again his next tests on the national stage.



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