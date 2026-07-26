Eddie Howe is confident Bruno Guimaraes won't push for a move to Arsenal, insisting the Newcastle midfielder will avoid the controversial exit route Alexander Isak took to Liverpool last summer.

The Newcastle boss admitted, as reported by the "Telegraph", that he could not guarantee Guimaraes would still be at the club next September. He offered a robust defence of his captain's character, though, and insisted the Brazil international would report back for training next week as planned.

A huge gulf separates Newcastle's valuation of Guimaraes and what Arsenal have signalled they are prepared to pay for the 28-year-old. The belief on Tyneside is that the only way the Brazilian captain gets to London is by rebelling against his club, exactly as Isak did 12 months ago.

Newcastle value Guimaraes at 100 million pounds sterling. Arsenal, through intermediaries, have indicated a willingness to pay around 60 million pounds sterling including bonuses.

Isak refused to travel on Newcastle's pre-season tour of Asia last season, then downed tools completely, declining to train or play until the club agreed to sell him to Liverpool for a British record fee of 128 million pounds sterling on deadline day.

Asked whether he feared a repeat with Guimaraes, Howe replied: "I spoke to him. He is a wonderful person, and we had very good talks before, during and after the World Cup. Obviously, what we talk about must remain a secret, but he is a great player and a wonderful person".

"Look, I don't know what will happen with Bruno," he added. "That is for others to speculate about, and they also have discussions about it that I am not party to. I don't think it is fair to compare the current situation with what happened previously. This matter must be looked at separately".

"Bruno is our team captain," he continued. "He has been a wonderful player and person throughout our time working together. I speak on behalf of everyone at the club when I say that we love him dearly, and of course everyone wants him to stay".

Howe signed off: "The plan is for him to return on 31 July, as he gets an extended break because of the World Cup, and he is currently enjoying a holiday with his family. There is nothing to stop Bruno from returning to train with us".