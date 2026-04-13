Wilfred Genee saw the clash with the “utterly annoying” Arjen Robben coming

The touchline clash between Wilfred Genee and Arjen Robben—during an amateur match featuring their sons—remains a talking point. As Valentijn Driessen tells De Telegraaf’s Kick-off podcast, the row comes as no surprise.

Robben, who coaches FC Groningen’s Under-14 side, saw his team lose 1-0 to league leaders Viktoria, the club that fields Genee’s son. After the final whistle, Robben became involved in a heated exchange with the referee, and Genee stepped in to calm things down. The intervention infuriated Robben, who shoved the Vandaag Inside presenter away and snapped, “You’re not to get involved.”

Driessen adds that Genee had anticipated trouble: “Last week he said, ‘My son is playing against Arjen Robben’s team. Robben is awful to watch on the touchline—not just passionate, but downright annoying, towards referees and everyone else.’ ”

“So, well, that turned out to be true, because now Robben was at it again with the referee.”

Driessen reserves his harshest criticism for Robben: “And then he just shoves Genee. As if that’s perfectly normal. A fine example for a youth coach.”







