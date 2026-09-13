Wholesale changes in Barcelona's expected line-up against Levante

Barcelona travel to the "Ciudad de Valencia" stadium today, Sunday, to face Levante in the fifth round of the Spanish league, with the Catalan side eager to continue their perfect start to the season.

Head coach Hansi Flick is set to shuffle his starting line-up after the big win over Feyenoord (5-1) in the UEFA Champions League, according to the Spanish newspaper "AS". Eric Garcia returns after sitting out the European match through suspension, and Flick also brings in Xavi Espart, Gerard Martin, Fermin Lopez and Anthony Gordon.

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According to "AS", Barcelona are expected to start the match with a line-up consisting of:

Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia.

Defence: Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Xavi Espart.

Midfield: Rodri, Fermin Lopez, Pedri.

Attack: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon.

Injury keeps the Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong and Sweden's Roony Bardghji out of the squad once again.





Barcelona sit top of the Spanish league with 12 points from 4 matches and a perfect record. Real Madrid match that tally in second, though they have played a game more after beating Rayo Vallecano (4-1) yesterday, Saturday.

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