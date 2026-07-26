While waiting for Liverpool's stance: Brighton knock on Barcelona's door with an official offer

The future of Swedish winger Roony Bardghji is heating up as the summer transfer window nears its end. Brighton have submitted an official offer for the 20-year-old Barcelona player, though the deal now hinges on Gambian star Yankuba Minteh leaving for Liverpool, and the Catalan club are insisting on a buy-back clause to guarantee his eventual return.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Brighton lead the list of clubs chasing the Swede, who barely featured last season. He managed just 871 minutes, squeezed out by fierce competition from young star Lamine Yamal for the right-wing role.

A conditional deal

Brighton have tabled an official offer, but the deal rests on one pivotal domino: Minteh's move to Liverpool. The Reds are tracking the Gambian winger closely, and once he departs, the English club will immediately step up their efforts to land the Swede.

Several other European clubs are monitoring the situation as Brighton fight to snatch Bardghji's signature. The south-coast side, though, remain the most serious in negotiations so far.

Bardghji's conviction about the need to leave

Tension has ratcheted up in recent weeks, particularly since England's Anthony Gordon joined Barcelona's ranks. His arrival has swelled the attacking options available to coach Hansi Flick and convinced Bardghji, whose contract runs until June 2029, that he urgently needs a loan move to prove his worth and win regular minutes.

Any destination that guarantees him a starting role is now the priority, as the Swede looks to develop his career and gain the necessary experience at the highest level.

Barcelona holds on to the recall clause

Barcelona, for their part, flatly refuse to give up one of their most prominent young talents. The Catalan club are weighing a transfer formula that includes a buy-back clause, a mechanism that guarantees the player regular football at his new club while preserving the option to recall him in the future should he kick on.

Both the sporting director and Flick still place huge faith in Bardghji's technical quality and his knack for breaking through opposition defences. That is why the club are so keen not to lose him permanently given the promise he carries.