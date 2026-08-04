Barcelona continue to assess one of their most notable young signings before the new season kicks off. The coaching staff are waiting on a decision over his place in the squad, despite the steps the club took after landing him this summer.

Sport newspaper revealed that Belgian winger Jesse Bisiwu already appears on the first-team list on Barcelona's official website. His situation, though, is far from settled, as the club have yet to register him as a first-team player.

Barcelona had officially announced the signing of Bisiwu from Club Brugge on a contract running until 2031. They held his presentation ceremony in the presence of club president Joan Laporta after completing a deal worth 8.5 million euros, plus add-ons.

Listing the player on the first-team page of the official website "goes beyond being interpreted as merely a simple update", the newspaper explained. It reflects the sporting management's faith in his ability rather than any final administrative decision. They believe that, at 18 and with little professional experience, he already has the attributes to develop close to the first team.

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His pace, his dribbling and his ability to cover more than one position in the front line pushed sporting director Deco to hurry the deal through. Bisiwu had impressed at Club Brugge, especially in the UEFA Youth League.

Coach Hansi Flick will make the final call on the player's future during the opening weeks of the season. Convince him he is ready to compete at the highest level, and he joins the first team permanently. Decide he needs more time, and he will be registered with the reserve team while staying in the first-team picture when needed.

Bisiwu's appearance on the first-team list does not mean his future is decided, the newspaper affirmed. It reflects the scale of the bet Barcelona are placing on one of the brightest rising talents in Belgian football.

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