How to watch today's New Zealand vs Australia friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

New Zealand will host Australia in the second leg of the ANZAC Soccer Ashes series at Go Media Stadium in Auckland on Tuesday.

Extending their unbeaten run to nine games under coach Tony Popovic, the Socceroos clinched the first leg 1-0 at GIO Stadium in Canberra.

Both sides have already secured their qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making these friendlies crucial for their World Cup preparations.

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / stream United States (U.S.) ESPN Select, ESPN App United Kingdom (UK) NA New Zealand TVNZ+, TVNZ Duke Australia Paramount+ International FIFA+

The international friendly match between New Zealand and Australia will not be telecast live in the United Kingdom (UK). In the United States (U.S.), it will be shown live on ESPN Select and the ESPN App.

In New Zealand, the game will be aired on the TVNZ Duke channel and streamed via TVNZ+, with simultaneous free streaming available on FIFA+.

For viewers in Australia, besides Paramount+, broadcast is likely to be available on Network 10 (10 Drama) - and if so, will be streamed on 10.com.au.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

New Zealand vs Australia kick-off time

The international friendly match between New Zealand and Australia will be played at Go Media Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

It will kick off at 12 am PT / 3 am ET / 8 am BST on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

Team news & squads

New Zealand team news

While Tyler Bindon continues as one of the key players at the back, Chris Wood could be joined by youngster Elijah Just in attack once again, with Sarpreet Singh likely to marshal the midfield.

Australia team news

The 87th-minute goal by debutant Max Balard in the first leg gives Australia a one-goal advantage.

Popovic will be inclined to rotate and test the squad depth, with the likes of Nestory Irankunda and Mohamed Toure eyeing starts in the final third after putting up impressive performances in Canberra.

