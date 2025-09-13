How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Sunderland Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Crystal Palace and Sunderland will aim to break into the Premier League top four when they meet at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

After booking their place in the league phase of the Conference League with a goalless draw with Fredrikstad, Palace picked up a 3-0 domestic win at Aston Villa.

On the other hand, having suffered a Carabao Cup second round exit following a defeat on penalties against Huddersfield, the Black Cats defeated Brentford 2-1 in the top flight.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom (UK) NA United States (U.S.) Peacock Australia Stan Sport Canada DAZN, Fubo India JioHotstar Spain DAZN Netherlands Viaplay South Africa SuperSport

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Sunderland will not be telecast live in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch and stream online live on Peacock.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Selhurst Park

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Sunderland will be played at Selhurst Park in London, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm BST on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Eagles manager Oliver Glasner has a lengthy injury list to deal with. Chadi Riad, Cheick Doucoure, Eddie Nketiah, Matheus Franca, Caleb Kporha, Odsonne Edouard, Adam Wharton and Ismaila Sarr all occupy the treatment room.

Sunderland team news

Head coach Regis Le Bris has his own set of injury concerns, as all of Aji Alese, Luke O'Nien, Leo Hjelde, Romaine Mundle, Dennis Cirkin and Dan Ballard are nursing their respective issues.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

