Premier League
team-logoCrystal Palace
Selhurst Park
team-logoSunderland
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Sunderland Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crystal Palace and Sunderland will aim to break into the Premier League top four when they meet at Selhurst Park on Saturday.  

After booking their place in the league phase of the Conference League with a goalless draw with Fredrikstad, Palace picked up a 3-0 domestic win at Aston Villa.

On the other hand, having suffered a Carabao Cup second round exit following a defeat on penalties against Huddersfield, the Black Cats defeated Brentford 2-1 in the top flight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United Kingdom (UK)NA
United States (U.S.)Peacock
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaDAZN, Fubo
IndiaJioHotstar
SpainDAZN
Netherlands

Viaplay

South AfricaSuperSport

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Sunderland will not be telecast live in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch and stream online live on Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Selhurst Park

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Sunderland will be played at Selhurst Park in London, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm BST on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland lineups

Crystal PalaceHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestSUN
1
D. Henderson
6
C
M. Guehi
26
C. Richards
5
M. Lacroix
19
W. Hughes
2
D. Munoz
8
J. Lerma
3
T. Mitchell
18
D. Kamada
10
Y. Pino
14
J. Mateta
22
R. Roefs
15
O. Alderete
20
N. Mukiele
32
T. Hume
17
Reinildo
34
C
G. Xhaka
19
H. Diarra
27
N. Sadiki
18
W. Isidor
7
C. Talbi
24
S. Adingra

4-3-3

SUNAway team crest

CRY
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Glasner

SUN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Le Bris

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Crystal Palace team news

Eagles manager Oliver Glasner has a lengthy injury list to deal with. Chadi Riad, Cheick Doucoure, Eddie Nketiah, Matheus Franca, Caleb Kporha, Odsonne Edouard, Adam Wharton and Ismaila Sarr all occupy the treatment room.

Sunderland team news

Head coach Regis Le Bris has his own set of injury concerns, as all of Aji Alese, Luke O'Nien, Leo Hjelde, Romaine Mundle, Dennis Cirkin and Dan Ballard are nursing their respective issues.

Form

CRY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

SUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

CRY

Last 5 matches

SUN

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

9

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

