How to watch today's Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Chelsea will eye the opportunity to go atop the Premier League standings table at least temporarily when they take on Brentford at Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

The Blues trail current leaders Liverpool by two points after the former's 2-0 victory over Fulham, while Brentford dropped to 15th spot after being subjected to a 2-1 defeat at Sunderland.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

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In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Brentford and Chelsea will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and will be available to stream online live on Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Brentford vs Chelsea kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Gtech Community Stadium

The Premier League match between Brentford and Chelsea will be played at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Bees boss Keith Andrews will not be able to call upon the services of Vitaly Janelt, Gustavo Nunes and Yunus Konak due to injuries.

Igor Thiago, who scored in the Sunderland loss last time out, is expected to continue at the tip of the attack.

Chelsea team news

With Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill and Dario Essugo ruled out through injuries, manager Enzo Maresca can rely on his squad depth, even as Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer emerge as doubts.

Additionally, Mykhaylo Mudryk is suspended for testing positive for a banned substance.

Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez scored in the Fulham win.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links