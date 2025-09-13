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Premier League
team-logoBrentford
Gtech Community Stadium
team-logoChelsea
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Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier League
Brentford
Chelsea
Brentford vs Chelsea

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will eye the opportunity to go atop the Premier League standings table at least temporarily when they take on Brentford at Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

The Blues trail current leaders Liverpool by two points after the former's 2-0 victory over Fulham, while Brentford dropped to 15th spot after being subjected to a 2-1 defeat at Sunderland. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more

As fans gear up to watch Brentford take on Chelsea, excitement builds around this Premier League clash. For those interested in enhancing their viewing experience with some strategic wagering, using a Chezacash promo code can be an excellent way to access exclusive betting opportunities. This code allows bettors to engage with competitive offers, adding an extra dimension of thrill to the match.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United Kingdom (UK)Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Go
United States (U.S.)USA Network, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaDAZN, Fubo
Germany

Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Sport Premier League

IndiaJioHotstar
Republic of IrelandSky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Go
SpainMovistar+, DAZN
Netherlands

Viaplay

South AfricaSuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Brentford and Chelsea will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and will be available to stream online live on Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Brentford vs Chelsea kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Gtech Community Stadium

The Premier League match between Brentford and Chelsea will be played at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

Team news & squads

Brentford vs Chelsea lineups

BrentfordHome team crest

5-3-2

Formation

4-1-4-1

Home team crestCHE
1
C. Kelleher
5
E. Pinnock
33
M. Kayode
23
K. Lewis-Potter
22
C
N. Collins
4
S. van den Berg
8
M. Jensen
6
J. Henderson
18
Y. Yarmoliuk
9
I. Thiago
7
K. Schade
1
R. Sanchez
21
J. Hato
4
T. Adarabioyo
23
T. Chalobah
29
W. Fofana
25
M. Caicedo
11
J. Gittens
8
C
E. Fernandez
40
F. Buonanotte
7
P. Neto
20
J. Pedro

4-1-4-1

CHEAway team crest

BRE
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Andrews

CHE
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Maresca

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Brentford team news

Bees boss Keith Andrews will not be able to call upon the services of Vitaly Janelt, Gustavo Nunes and Yunus Konak due to injuries.

Igor Thiago, who scored in the Sunderland loss last time out, is expected to continue at the tip of the attack.

Chelsea team news

With Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill and Dario Essugo ruled out through injuries, manager Enzo Maresca can rely on his squad depth, even as Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer emerge as doubts.

Additionally, Mykhaylo Mudryk is suspended for testing positive for a banned substance.

Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez scored in the Fulham win.

Form

BRE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BRE

Last 5 matches

CHE

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

7

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

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