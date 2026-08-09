"When the lights of glory go out": former Real Madrid duo in a very difficult situation

Former Real Madrid duo Dani Carvajal and Joselu find themselves in a highly delicate situation. Both are training at the Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas, Madrid, while weighing up their futures during the ongoing transfer window.

Neither renewed with their clubs, Real Madrid and Qatar's Al-Gharafa, and the two players are now hunting for a new adventure to see out their careers.

According to the newspaper "AS", the pair carry the standing and reputation to attract plenty of offers. Even in August, though, they have yet to settle on a next destination.

For now, they are using the facilities of the Spanish Football Federation to begin preparing for whatever comes next. Both are well known within the federation, having formed part of the Spain side that won the European Championship in 2024.

One option for the full-back faded before it could even take shape. Everything pointed towards a reunion in Qatari football.

The striker's decision not to renew with the club he joined in 2024 changed those plans. So the pair are now in Madrid, deciding where to go from here.

Until the matter is settled, the duo are starting their pre-season work separately. Playing together again would clearly appeal to both families.

Recent seasons have looked utterly different for the two men. Joselu, who spent two years in Qatar, became an important player for his club.

His output dropped compared with a first season in which he scored 18 goals and topped the club's scoring charts, but he still featured in 24 matches and netted 10 goals.

A season packed with achievements at Real Madrid was followed by a hard decision. Joselu left his boyhood club after an attractive financial offer. Two years on, his Qatari chapter has closed, clearing the way for one final adventure.

Carvajal: a more complicated situation

Carvajal's case was trickier. Following the serious injury he suffered against Villarreal at the end of 2024, his return to Real Madrid was very limited. The club renewed his contract as soon as it learned how serious the injury was, a gesture of respect and trust in a club legend.

Last summer changed everything. The club seized the transfer market and signed Arnold. Fierce competition and his physical problems restricted Carvajal to just 16 matches last season. After that, Madrid opted not to renew his contract, settling instead for a farewell befitting his legacy.

Two completely different careers have left Joselu and Carvajal in the same spot: a final chance to extend their playing days and prove they still have something to offer.

Joselu, who moved between European clubs throughout his career, fulfilled his dream of returning to Real Madrid at the age of thirty-four. He shone with 18 goals, including two against Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final, in a season Madrid fans still cherish. Then came the pull of an attractive financial opportunity.

Carvajal enjoyed a near-perfect career at Real Madrid, winning six Champions League titles. He also equalled the record held by club legend Paco Gento. He signed off as captain of the first team, bidding farewell to the fans in the finest fashion at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Brothers-in-law Carvajal and Joselu are now training at the Las Rozas sports complex while they await a decision on their futures. This will mark the end of two completely different but equally successful careers. One final dance for both men as they wait for more news.