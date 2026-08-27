"What we expected has happened": Iraola's first comment on Liverpool's tough Champions League draw

Spain's Andoni Iraola, the manager of Liverpool, has reacted to Thursday night's Champions League league phase draw in Monaco, calling it "a challenge we are looking forward to".

The draw handed Liverpool a European road map packed with heavyweights.

Atlético Madrid, Porto, Villarreal and Lens will all visit Anfield, while Iraola faces testing trips to Inter Milan, Club Brugge, Fenerbahçe and Austria's LASK.

Speaking to the club's official website, Iraola said: "It is an exciting and difficult draw, but we already knew we would be facing strong teams regardless of the draw's outcome, and that is exactly what happened."

The Spaniard added: "This is the strength of the Champions League, and so taking part in it is a real test. Each of these matches will present a difficult challenge in its own way, so we have to prepare for them fully and give our best on the pitch."

His enthusiasm for Europe came with a note of caution. Iraola stressed the need to focus on domestic matters first, saying: "It is up to us to be ready, but we have two important matches in the Premier League before that, and we will focus fully on them before thinking about the Champions League."

There was an emotional message, too, for the Anfield faithful: "The Champions League represents a challenge we are eagerly looking forward to, and it is also exciting for our fans for the wonderful European nights it will give us at Anfield, and visits to grounds in Italy, Belgium, Austria and Turkey."

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums



He signed off in reflective mood: "When I came here, I knew how special the Champions League is and how tied it is to Liverpool's history, so it will be an honour for me and my staff to work with the team in this competition."