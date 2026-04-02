What is the truth behind Al-Ahli Jeddah’s negotiations with Lucas Moura?

Media reports have revealed the details of Al-Ahli Jeddah’s negotiations with Brazilian Lucas Moura, currently of São Paulo and formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, to sign him for next season.

Press reports had suggested that negotiations were underway with Lucas Moura, given that his contract with São Paulo expires at the end of the current season, with Al-Ahli Jeddah and the American side LA Galaxy being the most prominent suitors.

However, ESPN has categorically denied that Al-Ahli Jeddah are in talks to sign the Brazilian player, confirming that the Saudi club is not interested in securing his services for next season.

The network confirmed that the only interest in the former Tottenham star comes from LA Galaxy, who were keen to sign him before he joined São Paulo in the summer of 2023.

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For his part, the 33-year-old is not considering any offers at the moment, as he is focusing on recovering from the injury that will keep him out of the Brazilian side until the end of the current season, in order to return in better form after the 2026 World Cup.

Upon his return, Lucas Moura will consider all the options available to him, including staying with São Paulo for a further period, particularly as this is his first preference, provided he receives a suitable offer.

Moura has had a distinguished football career, which began with São Paulo, before moving to Paris Saint-Germain, where he spent five years between 2013 and 2018, and a similar spell with Tottenham, before returning to the Brazilian club in 2023.

However, the Brazilian’s form has dipped significantly in recent times, having scored just three goals and provided one assist in the 16 matches he has featured in for São Paulo this season, most of which came from the substitutes’ bench.