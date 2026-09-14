What is Neymar's connection? Torres matches Ibrahimovic's start at Paris

Paris Saint-Germain beat Brest 1-0 in the fourth round of the French league season, Ferran Torres providing the decisive goal.

Sport newspaper reported that Torres had reached his sixth goal in five matches for Paris Saint-Germain, the club he joined this summer from Barcelona.

The striker began the season flying, fresh from playing the hero in Spain's coronation at the 2026 World Cup.

His first appearance for Paris rescued a point, two goals against Rennes in the French league doing the job. Then came his Champions League debut, and his first hat-trick in the competition.

Yesterday, Torres struck a superb goal to hand Paris Saint-Germain their first league win, in a match where the side laboured badly against Brest.

Stack his Paris start against those of some predecessors and the numbers are striking. Six goals in his first five matches put him level with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and one clear of Neymar, who managed five.

The Parisian club spent 48.5 million euros on Torres, and the deal looks money well spent in the French capital. Barcelona, for their part, banked a healthy return on his departure.

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