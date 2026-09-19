Referee Mathieu Vernice halted the fifth-round Ligue 1 clash between Lyon and Rennes in the 36th minute, after the stadium announcer issued two warnings over a banner carrying racist content.

RMC Sport reported that things had been going well for Lyon. A brace from Ernest Nuamah had given the hosts a strong start against Rennes, but the game took a turn in the 36th minute when play stopped.

The cause was a banner in the northern stand, displaying the offensive Spanish phrase "Saint-Étienne, damn...". Fans had raised it before kick-off and kept it up throughout the first half.

Aimed at Saint-Étienne, Lyon's fierce rivals, the banner had indeed gone up before the match began.

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The announcer's first warning did nothing. Nor did his second. With the racist chants against Saint-Étienne continuing, the match delegate informed Vernice, who sent the players back to the dressing rooms.

Rennes headed straight down the tunnel. Lyon stayed on the pitch, with Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca and Corentin Tolisso going over to speak with the fans.

Officials Mathieu Louis-Jean and Michael Gerlinger also went to the scene to try to understand what was happening, and the banner was soon taken down.

Lyon's players made a quick trip to the dressing rooms before returning to the pitch. After a 15-minute stoppage, the game resumed in the 36th minute following a short warm-up to get the muscles firing again.

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