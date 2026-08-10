West Ham tickets: Prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

As West Ham United embark on the 2026/27 EFL Championship season, the energy in East London is palpable for fans looking to secure West Ham tickets.

With head coach Nuno Espírito Santo steering the ship through an intense campaign aimed at securing an immediate return to the Premier League, every matchday at the London Stadium carries massive stakes.

You could be there in person to support the Hammers on their promotion push. Let GOAL give you all the information you need to buy West Ham tickets for the 2026/27 season.

Upcoming West Ham 2026/27 fixtures

How to buy West Ham 2026/27 tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for West Ham matches, ranging from individual match passes to season ticket renewals and hospitality packages.

You can purchase official tickets through the club’s official eTicketing portal at eticketing.co.uk/whufc.

Here's what you need to know:

Claret Membership Priority: General sale tickets directly from the club without a membership are rare due to high demand. Most individual matchday allocations are snapped up quickly by Claret Members during their exclusive priority sales window.

General sale tickets directly from the club without a membership are rare due to high demand. Most individual matchday allocations are snapped up quickly by Claret Members during their exclusive priority sales window. Member Benefits: An adult Claret Membership costs approximately £45 per season and includes priority booking windows, ticket discounts, shop vouchers, and access to exclusive competitions.

An adult Claret Membership costs approximately £45 per season and includes priority booking windows, ticket discounts, shop vouchers, and access to exclusive competitions. Secondary Marketplaces: If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative for securing last-minute seats.

How much are West Ham 2026/27 tickets?

Ticket prices vary based on opposition categorization and stadium seating:

Match Categories: Fixtures are categorized into Category A, B, or C. High-demand games or local derbies (Category A) sit at the higher end of the price spectrum.

Budget Seating: The most affordable seats are located in the upper tiers behind the goals in the Bobby Moore Stand and Sir Trevor Brooking Stand, priced between £30 and £55.

Premium Seating: Seats in the Billy Bonds Stand (East) and West Stand offer prime side-on sightlines. Central halfway-line seating (such as the prestigious 1966 seats) commands the top price tier (£55 to £110+).

How to get West Ham hospitality tickets & packages?

West Ham offers an extensive range of premium options for those who like to enjoy their football in a more refined, comfortable manner.

Prices range from approximately £100 to 700 and they vary based on the opponent and the specific package.

From bustling sports bars that give you a more exclusive version of general admission, to high-luxury restaurant experiences, there’s something to suit all tastes and pockets at the London Stadium. Examples include:

Boleyn: A tribute to West Ham’s old ground, the Boleyn serves up a sports bar vibe with VIP padded seats, a complimentary match programme, and a half-time drink, all steeped in club history.

A tribute to West Ham’s old ground, the Boleyn serves up a sports bar vibe with VIP padded seats, a complimentary match programme, and a half-time drink, all steeped in club history. Royal East: Pitch-facing and stylish, the Royal East delivers elegant three-course dining, inclusive drinks, and mid-tier seating. You also get the chance to meet a West Ham legend.

Other hospitality areas/sections include ‘Londoner’, ‘Great Briton’, ‘Forge’, and ‘Arnold Hills’.

Remember, however, more popular fixtures are likely to sell out their options sooner rather than later. The easiest way to ensure your place is to keep an eye on the hospitality section of the club’s site, so you know what your options are.

Where to stay around the London Stadium

If you're travelling in for a game, you can check out places to stay around the stadium using the interactive map below.

History of the London Stadium

The London Stadium (formerly and also known as the Olympic Stadium) is a multi-purpose outdoor stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in the Stratford district of London.

The stadium was constructed specifically for the 2012 Summer Olympics, serving as the athletics venue and as the site of their opening and closing ceremonies. Following the Games, it was rebuilt for multi-purpose use and now serves primarily as the home of West Ham United, who became tenants from the 2016 season.

UK Athletics is the other tenant in the stadium and hosts a round of the IAAF Diamond League each year, known as the London Grand Prix. The stadium held 80,000 people for the Olympics, but it was remodelled after the Games, and the capacity for football matches is now limited to a capacity of 62,500 under the terms of the lease.

Since becoming the London Stadium, the venue has also played host to the 2015 Rugby World Cup, 2019 Major League Baseball London Series and musical performers such as the Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses and Red Hot Chilli Peppers.