How to watch WWE Clash in Paris: Match card, storylines, streaming links and more

The MetLife Stadium masses in New Jersey were treated to a sensational SummerSlam earlier this month, full of jaw-dropping encounters and shock storylines. Now, the frenzied European WWE fans get their chance to see the world’s best wrestling warriors in action, as the biggest stars in sports entertainment light up the French capital for WWE Clash in Paris on August 31. Of course, if you can’t make it to the Paris La Defence Arena, there’s no need to panic, as all the rampaging ring action will be streamed live all over the globe.

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The full Clash in Paris match card has yet to be confirmed, but one standout encounter has been cemented and is guaranteed to boost viewing figures: John Cena vs Logan Paul. The WWE bosses may be welling up at the prospect of seeing Cena hang up his wrestling boots come the end of 2025, but the 48-year-old’s farewell tour has been a huge success for the organisation and continues to keep the TV ratings and arena/stadium attendances rocketing.

Logan Paul, on the other hand, is just at the beginning of his ring career. The YouTubing entrepreneur has been a hit, though, since making his wrestling debut in 2021. It will be a year to the day since a PLE/livestreaming supercard event took place on European soil, with 'Bash in Berlin' being held in Germany on August 31, 2024. European wrestling enthusiasts will be desperate to get their hands on tickets, as this marks the only occasion their WWE heroes will be in PLE action on the continent in 2025.

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However, before Clash in Paris on Sunday, August 31, and the subsequent Monday Night Raw episode at the same venue on Monday, September 1, the WWE stars are touring the UK, Ireland, and France, with events being staged in 8 cities between August 22 and August 29. It follows on from the 11-city European tour earlier in the year during the 'Road to Wrestlemania'. It shows how committed the WWE is to pursuing a European agenda, too, and how popular wrestling is on both sides of the Atlantic.

Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need to know ahead of Clash in Paris, including how to view all the thrilling action and which wrestling stars are set to wow the French crowd and those watching or streaming from home.

When is WWE Clash in Paris?

Clash in Paris takes place on Sunday, August 31. It airs as follows around the globe:

Country Show starts 🇫🇷 France 7 pm CET 🇺🇸 United States 1 pm ET 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 6 pm BST 🇦🇺 Australia 4 am AEST (Monday) 🇮🇳 India 10:30 pm IST 🇯🇵 Japan 2 am JST (Monday) 🇲🇽 Mexico 11 am CST

Where is WWE Clash in Paris being held?

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The WWE stars return to France this summer, following the critical and commercial success of WWE Backlash in Lyon last year, which was the company's first PPV and livestreaming event held in the country. Clash in Paris is being staged at the Paris La Défense Arena, which is a multi-purpose domed stadium in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris. The arena was opened in 2017 and became the home of the rugby union club, Racing 92.

The venue offers three separate configurations. In its rugby configuration, it has a seating capacity of 30,681. For concerts, that rises to 45,000. There's also a movable stand, which allows the arena to be used for a variety of indoor sports, at various capacities.

The Rolling Stones were the first band to play a concert at Paris La Défense, but many others have followed since. Even Country music/Wrestlemania star, Jelly Roll, is set to play a gig there with Post Malone, three days after Clash in Paris. The venue also famously hosted swimming and water polo events during the 2024 Summer Olympics.

How to watch and stream WWE Clash in Paris in the US

In the United States, you can watch all the Clash in Paris action live by tuning into Peacock, which is home to every WWE Premium Live Event. Even if you can't tune in during the live broadcast, next-day streaming will be available too, so you won't have to miss a second of the action.

There is no additional cost to Peacock subscribers to watch Clash in Paris, as every WWE Premium Live Event is included in their package. As of July 23, Peacock Premium now costs $10.99 a month or $109.99 annually for ad-supported streaming. To watch without ads, you need to upgrade to a Peacock Premium Plus plan, which costs $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year.

How to watch and stream WWE Clash in Paris worldwide

Wrestling fans around the world, including in the UK, can watch Clash in Paris and all WWE shows on Netflix via livestream. This will be the first ‘Clash’ event to livestream on Netflix in most markets, as the global streaming platform began a 10-year rights deal with WWE earlier this year. Examples of global Netflix pricing are as follows:

Country Basic Plan Standard Plan Premium Plan 🇫🇷 France €7.99 €14.99 €21.99 🇬🇧 United Kingdom £5.99 £12.99 £18.99 🇦🇺 Australia $7.99 AUD $18.99 AUD $25.99 AUD 🇮🇳 India 199 INR 499 INR 649 INR 🇯🇵 Japan ¥890 ¥1,590 ¥2,290 🇲🇽 Mexico $119 MXN $249 MXN $329 MXN 🇨🇦 Canada $7.99 CAD $18.99 CAD $23.99 CAD

How to watch WWE Clash in Paris from anywhere with a VPN

If Clash in Paris isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We highly recommend using NordVPN, but you can also check out our detailed VPN guide for other options.

How to get WWE Clash in Paris tickets

Demand for tickets is high, with the Clash in Paris being WWE’s first PLE staged in the French capital and it’s part of a wider celebration of European wrestling culture that week, but seats are still available, with prices starting from €122.50 on Ticketmaster.

WWE Clash in Paris match card and storylines

Confirmed matches

Match Participants Women's Intercontinental Championship Becky Lynch vs Nikki Bella World Heavyweight Championship Seth Rollins vs CM Punk vs Jey Uso vs LA Knight Singles Match John Cena vs Logan Paul Singles Match Sheamus vs Rusev

Main match storylines

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Becky Lynch vs Nikki Bella: The Women's Intercontinental Championship will be on the line when WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella challenges Becky Lynch. The Man has dominated since dethroning Lyra Valkyria for the title, but her post-match beatdowns and vicious verbal jabs have drawn the ire of Bella. The WWE Hall of Famer grabbed a mic in England and laid down the challenge that Lynch accepted, setting the stage for an incredible encounter.

Seth Rollins vs CM Punk vs Jey Uso vs LA Knight: After cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to capture the World Heavyweight Title from CM Punk in “The Ruse of the Century,” Seth Rollins will defend the championship against Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

Moments after Punk finally defeated Gunther to claim the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam, a supposedly injured Rollins suddenly dropped his crutches, cashed in his contract, and defeated Punk to steal the title.

John Cena vs Logan Paul: John Cena and Logan Paul had been losing tag team partners against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank back in June. However, following his SummerSlam defeat to Rhodes, Cena had shaken off his villainous persona and was in a reflective and positive mood about his wrestling career. Logan Paul interrupted his speech in Montreal, and after an exchange of hostilities, the pair decided to settle their differences in a match at Clash in Paris. So Cena’s feud with Brock Lesnar has been put on ice for now anyway.

WWE Clash in Paris: Rumours and Predictions

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Drew McIntyre: The Scottish wrestler was involved in two of the big European events last year in Glasgow and Berlin, and he will likely feature once again. He’s had growing animosity with Cody Rhodes recently and may even get a shot at the title held by the ‘American Nightmare’.

Cody Rhodes: The current undisputed WWE Championship title holder featured in all four of the European PLE events in 2023 and 2024, winning all four of his bouts. The Paris crowd will be expecting another big showing from one of the biggest talents in the business.

Damian Priest: Like Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest has a terrific record in recent standout European WWE events, securing wins in Berlin, Glasgow, Lyon in 2024, and in London in 2023. The ‘Punisher’ has an ongoing feud with Aleister Black, which may come to a head sometime soon, maybe even in Paris. Dutch fighter, Black, is sure to get a rousing reception from the European crowd if he does make an appearance.

Nikki Bella: Bella made a second return to the ring back in February, after a three-year absence, as the final entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble. Despite missing out on a direct route to Clash in Paris when only finishing 4th in the Evolution Battle Royal, it would be no surprise if the WWE Hall of Famer is seen in the flesh in the French capital. She and Becky Lynch have been niggling at each other in recent weeks, and that could explode very soon.