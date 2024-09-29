How to watch today's Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Ipswich and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ipswich will host Aston Villa in the Premier League at the Portman Road on Sunday.

Ipswich are winless in their first five matches of the new season and will be desperate for points in front of their home crowd this weekend. But that will be a difficult task against Villa who have shown excellent early-season form with four wins in their first five matches. A win here would take the visitors to 15 points, which is the same tally as that of league leaders Liverpool.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ipswich vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Ipswich and Aston Villa will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Ipswich vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date: September 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 2pm BST / 9pm ET Venue: Portman Road

The match will be played at the Portman Road on Sunday, with kick-off at 2pm BST / 9pm ET.

Team news & squads

Ipswich team news

For Ipswich, Kalvin Phillips missed the last game with a minor thigh issue, but the Manchester City loanee could feature on Sunday.

It has also been confirmed that Harry Clarke and Nathan Broadhead have returned to training, leaving Ipswich with no major injury concerns for the game.

Ipswich Town possible XI: Muric; Tuanzebe, O'Shea, Greaves, Davis; Cajuste, Morsy; Ogbene, Szmodics, Hutchinson; Delap.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Walton, Muric, Slicker Defenders: Davis, Edmundson, Woolfenden, Burgess, Johnson, Townsend, Greaves, Tuanzebe Midfielders: Morsy, Burns, Harness, Taylor, Hutchinson, Luongo, Cajuste Forwards: Chaplin, Al-Hamadi, Delap, Szmodics, Ladapo

Aston Villa team news

Villa boss Unai Emery has provided positive injury news, revealing that Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara are expected to return after the international break.

However, John McGinn will miss out due to a hamstring injury. Diego Carlos, Jaden Philogene, Lucas Digne and Matty Cash are also unavailable.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Bogarde, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Konsa, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause Midfielders: Barkley, Tielemans, Buendia, Onana, Bogarde, Ramsey Forwards: Duran, Rogers

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/01/19 Aston Villa 2 - 1 Ipswich Town Championship 18/08/18 Ipswich Town 1 - 1 Aston Villa Championship 21/04/18 Ipswich Town 0 - 4 Aston Villa Championship 25/11/17 Aston Villa 2 - 0 Ipswich Town Championship 11/02/17 Aston Villa 0 - 1 Ipswich Town Championship

