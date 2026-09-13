Henk Veerman scored another stunning goal in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie on Sunday, setting FC Volendam on their way to a 2-0 win over FC Den Bosch with an acrobatic overhead kick.

The match at the Kras Stadion stayed finely poised before the break. Both sides created chances, but the first 45 minutes produced no goals.

Just after the restart, Volendam struck. Following an attack that came from a free-kick, Veerman took possession in the penalty area and gave goalkeeper Pepijn van de Merbel no chance with a brilliant overhead kick: 1-0.

That gave Veerman another special goal to add to his collection. At the end of August, the striker had also caught the eye against FC Dordrecht in a match Volendam won 6-1, scoring with a wonderful backheel.

Almost immediately after the opener, FC Den Bosch had a chance to equalise. Devon De Corte, however, fired just wide of the Volendam goal.

Soon after that, Reuven Niemeijer doubled the home side's lead. The midfielder made it 2-0 in the 64th minute, after Mike Kleijn had shortly beforehand escaped a second yellow card.

From there, Volendam saw the game out without letting their lead slip. FC Den Bosch tried to force something with several substitutions, but could no longer find a way past the home side's goalkeeper and defence.







