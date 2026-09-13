Henk Veerman scored another stunning goal in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie on Sunday. The striker helped FC Volendam to a 2-0 win over FC Den Bosch with an acrobatic overhead kick.

The match at the Kras Stadion remained finely balanced before the break. Both sides created chances, but neither could find a goal in the first 45 minutes.

Just after the restart, Volendam broke the deadlock. Following an attack from a free-kick, Veerman took the ball in the penalty area and gave goalkeeper Pepijn van de Merbel no chance with a brilliant overhead kick: 1-0.

That was another remarkable goal from Veerman. Back in late August, the striker had also caught the eye against FC Dordrecht in Volendam's 6-1 win, this time with a wonderful backheel.

FC Den Bosch had a chance to equalise almost straight after the opener. Devon De Corte, however, fired just wide of the Volendam goal.

Soon after that, Reuven Niemeijer doubled the home side's lead. The midfielder made it 2-0 in the 64th minute, shortly after Mike Kleijn had escaped a second yellow card.

Volendam never let their lead slip from there. FC Den Bosch tried to force something with several substitutions, but they could not find a way past the home side's goalkeeper and defence.



