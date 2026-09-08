Barcelona are looking forward to the start of their European campaign this season with high hopes of restoring their standing among the continent's elite, after building a more stable project under Hansi Flick.

The Catalans begin their 2026-27 Champions League campaign against Dutch side Feyenoord tomorrow, Wednesday, in the first matches of the league phase.

Several former Barcelona stars have started naming their picks to go far in the competition, and Ivan Rakitic left no doubt about where he stands.

Rakitic reckons Barcelona have everything they need to go deep in the Champions League this season. He believes the side is finally ready to make the leap it has waited years for, thanks to the stability the project enjoys under Flick.

Speaking in comments reported by the newspaper Sport from the "Sky Sport" network, the former midfielder said: "I think this will be Barcelona's year," praising the quality of the side, its blend of youth and experience, and the continuous development of the sporting project.

A warning about Saint-Germain: Rakitic trusts Flick

Rakitic praised the German coach and insisted things are going well at the club. "It's clear that everything is going well with Hansi. Flick is a wonderful coach," he said.

The Croatian believes Barcelona can reclaim their place among Europe's elite.

Yet even after naming Barcelona as favourites, Rakitic sounded a warning about Paris Saint-Germain, who are chasing the title for a third season running.

He said: "Of course Paris Saint-Germain must be watched, they have enormous potential, even if they were not at their best during the first matches of the season. I am sure they will regain their best level as the competition progresses."

Bayern and Real Madrid in the picture

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid joined his list of candidates to reach the final stages, alongside the Premier League clubs.

He said: "It's natural for Bayern Munich and Real Madrid also to be in the final matches of the Champions League. And the Premier League clubs cannot be forgotten. This will certainly be a special edition of the Champions League, and the competition will be very strong."

Rakitic knows exactly what it means to lift the Champions League with Barcelona. He was part of the side that beat Juventus 3-1 in the 2015 final, scoring the Catalans' second goal himself.

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