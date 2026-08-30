Media personality Waleed Al-Farraj dropped a resounding bombshell over the future of Al-Hilal's French striker Karim Benzema. He revealed fresh behind-the-scenes details about the options facing the star, which could push him into a surprise decision: ending his football career and heading into retirement in the coming period.

Speaking on his programme "Rotana Sport with Waleed", Al-Farraj discussed Benzema's fate as his Al-Hilal exit draws closer. The player received several options over his future, he explained, with the relevant parties keen for him to stay within Saudi football, whether through a move to a new club or by taking an entirely different decision.

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According to Al-Farraj, Benzema was presented with a number of alternatives. Among them were a move to Al-Shabab or a return to Al-Ittihad, both clubs that could have taken the French striker in had his Roshn League adventure continued.

He added: "Benzema was presented with several options, including a move to Al-Shabab or a return to Al-Ittihad, but he rejected both options, and when the decision came into his hands, he indicated that he was leaning towards retiring from football", a development that could bring the curtain down on one of the most prominent strikers of his generation.

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Retirement could be tied to Benzema's desire to keep his connection with Saudi Arabia through contracts and other commitments that go beyond the sporting side, Al-Farraj explained. The player is signed to an important contract as an ambassador for Saudi tourism, alongside his role promoting Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 World Cup.

He said: "Benzema has a fundamental contract that is not related only to playing football, but is also linked to his work as an ambassador for Saudi tourism and as an ambassador for the Kingdom's file for the 2034 World Cup, and therefore retirement may be an option on the table for him to preserve these roles".

He concluded: "Al-Hilal reached a good agreement with Benzema regarding receiving his dues, and Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal is the one who will cover this money".

These developments come after Benzema's Al-Hilal exit edged closer following the club's signing of England's Ollie Watkins. The move reflects Al-Hilal's approach to reshaping their attacking line, and it has thrown open questions about the French striker's next destination.

Benzema first embarked on his Saudi adventure with a move to Al-Ittihad in 2023, before switching to Al-Hilal. His time in the Kingdom brought plenty of achievements and no shortage of controversy, and it now stands at a pivotal point that will decide whether he plays on or brings his footballing journey to a close.

Al-Farraj's claims sit within the wider picture he painted of the player's future, and Benzema is yet to settle his position officially. Should he choose retirement, though, it would be a dramatic end for a star who won major titles with Real Madrid and enjoyed spells at the very highest level before his switch to the Saudi league.