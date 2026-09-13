Sassuolo stunned Juventus on Sunday evening, running out 3-2 winners at the Mapei Stadium in the fourth round of Serie A. The second half swung one way then the other, before the hosts snatched it with a goal deep in stoppage time.

Nothing separated the sides in a goalless opening 45 minutes. Then came five goals after the break. Sebastiano Esposito broke the deadlock for Sassuolo in the 65th minute, leaving Juventus with a mountain to climb.

Edon Zhegrova hauled the visitors level in the 82nd minute. That was when the real drama kicked in. Kieron Boy edged Sassuolo back in front in the 89th minute, only for Zhegrova to refuse to accept defeat and grab a second equaliser for Juventus in the 90+1 minute.









A draw looked certain. Vasilije Adzic thought otherwise. His last-gasp winner in the 90+4 minute sealed three precious points for Sassuolo as the fans erupted, settling one of the most thrilling matches of the round.

Victory lifted Sassuolo to 7 points and ninth place, level with Juventus in eighth. Both sides have now won twice, drawn once and lost once.

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