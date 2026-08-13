Eduard Spertsyan wasted no time making his mark at Al-Ahli. The Armenian scored his first official goal for "the Elegant" against Al-Diriyah in the opening round of the Saudi Roshn League, a striking start to life with his new team.

The goal arrived in the 25th minute. Spertsyan latched onto a magical pass from Galeno inside the penalty area, then unleashed a powerful shot that struck one of Al-Diriyah's defenders before nestling into the net.

That moment carried real weight. It was Spertsyan's first official match since joining Al-Ahli, and it also marked the official start of Dutch coach Marino Pusic's era at a club that aims to keep competing for titles this season.

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There was history in the goal too. Spertsyan became just the third Armenian player to score in the Saudi Professional League, following Marcos Bezelli, who turned out for Al-Raed and Al-Shabab, and Al-Fateh's Lucas Zelarayan.

Al-Ahli kept up a familiar tradition, according to football statistics network "Opta". Spertsyan became the foreign player to open the team's account in the Professional League for the tenth season running, a figure that lays bare just how heavily they lean on their professionals up front.

Fans got an early hint that Spertsyan could prove one of the team's most important assets this season. Al-Ahli are betting on him to bring quality and creativity to midfield, and Pusic begins his mission with "the Elegant" carrying big ambitions.