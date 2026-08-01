Saudi side Al-Nassr slipped to defeat for the second time in three pre-season friendlies, this time against Estrela during their training camp in Portugal.

The Portuguese side ran out 4-2 winners, with Australian coach Ange Postecoglou ringing the changes throughout.

Abdullah Al-Hamdan opened the scoring for Al-Nassr with a powerful left-footed strike. Iraqi Hayder Abdulkarim added the second with a fine header.













The four goals they conceded laid bare a defensive crisis. Two headers, the first and third, went in unmarked, while the second and fourth came from shots the goalkeeper failed to deal with.

Before losing to Estrela, Al-Nassr had gone down 2-1 to Benfica's reserves and beaten Spanish side Merida. Almeria await in three days' time for their fourth friendly.