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Mohamed Mansi

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Video: Salah begins his journey with Trabzon with an early setback

Kasimpasa vs Trabzonspor
Kasimpasa
Trabzonspor
Super Lig
M. Salah
Türkiye
Egypt

Trabzonspor kicked off their Turkish Super Lig campaign on Saturday evening with a 1-1 draw away at Kasimpasa.

Saviolo fired Trabzonspor ahead in the 43rd minute, a superb strike that flew into the hosts' net.

Tickets for Trabzonspor matches in the Turkish Super LigBuy your ticket now!

Kasimpasa hit back from the spot. Adrian Beninschak stepped up and converted his penalty in the 55th minute.

Europa League Qualification
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS
Ferencvaros crest
Ferencvaros
FTC
Super Lig
Corum FK crest
Corum FK
COB
Kasimpasa crest
Kasimpasa
KAS

Mohamed Salah made his debut for Trabzonspor in the match, having joined the club this summer.

The Egyptian star started on the bench before replacing Methan Memaroglu in the 58th minute.

Tickets for Trabzonspor matches in the Turkish Super LigBuy your ticket now!

Salah caused danger the moment he arrived, nearly teeing up a goal with a threatening cross in the 70th minute.

Seven minutes later he had a clear sight of goal, lashing a powerful shot just wide of the post.

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