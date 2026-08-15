Trabzonspor kicked off their Turkish Super Lig campaign on Saturday evening with a 1-1 draw away at Kasimpasa.

Saviolo fired Trabzonspor ahead in the 43rd minute, a superb strike that flew into the hosts' net.

Kasimpasa hit back from the spot. Adrian Beninschak stepped up and converted his penalty in the 55th minute.

Mohamed Salah made his debut for Trabzonspor in the match, having joined the club this summer.

The Egyptian star started on the bench before replacing Methan Memaroglu in the 58th minute.

Salah caused danger the moment he arrived, nearly teeing up a goal with a threatening cross in the 70th minute.

Seven minutes later he had a clear sight of goal, lashing a powerful shot just wide of the post.