France's Michael Olise enjoyed an exceptional night by any measure, the Bayern Munich star leading his side to a crushing 7-0 victory over Union Berlin in the fourth round of the German league.

Shining on the pitch was not enough. After the match, Olise received a special surprise from Brazilian star Neymar: a signed shirt from the former Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona forward.

Olise put on a stunning display against Union Berlin. He scored a hat-trick and set up his English team-mate Harry Kane, continuing his strong start with Bayern Munich since the beginning of the season.

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The French player raised his tally to 8 goals and 3 assists in 7 matches with the Bavarian side across all competitions, confirming his status as one of Bayern's most prominent players in the current period.

Neymar's gift reached Olise via journalist Isabella Pagliari, who had previously arranged a similar shirt exchange between Neymar and France's Désiré Doué, according to French website "Foot Mercato".

The signed shirt caught Olise off guard, in a moment that appeared special to him, before he decided to return the favour by sending a shirt of his own bearing his signature to the Brazilian star.

Clear happiness spread across his face when he saw the Santos shirt, a scene that reflects his admiration for Neymar, who has long been one of the most prominent stars in world football.

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