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Al Nassr vs Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

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Video: Malcom steals the show on farewell night at Al-Hilal!

Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly
Al Hilal
Al-Faisaly
Saudi Pro League
Malcom
Saudi Arabia
Brazil

The Brazilian star makes the headlines

Brazilian Malcom de Oliveira grabbed the spotlight in Al-Hilal's clash with Al-Faisaly on the opening weekend of the Roshn League.

The winger struck in the 26th minute, lashing home a superb right-footed finish after a perfect run inside the penalty area.

Read also: a hat-trick in 9 minutes: Al-Hilal does not abandon its habit in Roshn openings

His goal carried a message. It answered every question over his quality, coming after weeks of speculation linking him with an exit from Al-Hilal in the ongoing summer transfer window.

هبعت كود جديد عدل بيه

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King Cup
Al-Raed crest
Al-Raed
ALR
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
King Cup
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO

Several sources reckon this could be his final outing in an Al-Hilal shirt, and he sent a few signals of his own to the supporters.

Malcom joined the club in the summer of 2023 from Russian side Zenit, at a point when press reports had him close to a move to Al-Diriyah.

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