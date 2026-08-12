Khvicha Kvaratskhelia put Paris Saint-Germain ahead against Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday evening, with the two sides meeting at the stadium in the Austrian city of Salzburg.

The Georgian struck in the 20th minute. He collected the ball on the edge of the penalty area, cut inside and lashed a powerful shot into Aston Villa's net.

That goal carried a distinctive number for the French side, who have now scored in 29 matches in a row across all competitions.

According to Squawka, it's PSG's longest scoring streak since July 2020, when they found the net in 36 consecutive matches.

The last time PSG failed to score was 12 January, when neighbours Paris FC beat them 1-0 in the Coupe de France.

Seven more matches now stand between them and their longest recent scoring run, at the start of a season in which they're chasing continued European and domestic dominance.

Kvaratskhelia, meanwhile, extended his fine continental form. Squawka report he has now been involved in 11 goals across his last nine European matches.

The PSG star has scored 8 goals and provided 3 assists during that run.