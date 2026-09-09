Gabriel Jesus opened his Barcelona account on Wednesday evening, rounding off a 5-1 rout of Feyenoord in the opening round of the Champions League at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The Brazilian struck in the 85th minute, just two minutes after replacing Dani Olmo, to complete Barcelona's emphatic win over the Dutch side.

Lamine Yamal teed him up for the finish. The Spanish teenager had scored the fourth himself in the 77th minute, whipping a direct free-kick through the wall.





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Jesus had made his Barcelona debut a few days earlier in the 5-0 thrashing of Valencia at the Mestalla, in the fourth round of the Spanish league.

He joined Barca in the dying moments of the summer transfer window, after the Catalan club conceded that a move for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez was impossible.

Beating Feyenoord 5-1 extended Barcelona's blistering attacking start to the season. They have now scored five goals in four of their first five official matches, the exception being a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

Twenty-two goals or more in the opening five official fixtures of a campaign is a mark the Blaugrana have not hit since 1950, when Czechoslovak coach Ferdinand Daucik was in charge.

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