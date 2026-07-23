Two goals from Luis Suarez spoiled Robert Lewandowski's debut for Chicago Fire, with Inter Miami running out 3-2 winners in Major League Soccer.

Lionel Messi missed the game entirely. The Argentine is resting back home after his World Cup final defeat to Spain.

Suarez marked his 100th appearance for Inter Miami in style. He struck from the penalty spot in the first half, then extended the lead to 2-1 after the break.









The Uruguayan's display came on the same night Lewandowski made his bow for Chicago Fire, the club he joined this summer after his Barcelona contract expired.









Lewandowski, who turns 38 in August, failed to impress and came off after an hour.

He looked to be struggling with the faster, more chaotic tempo of Major League Soccer. Several times he threw angry gestures at his teammates, demanding calm and short passes instead of long balls and constant running.

If Robert Lewandowski had any doubts about how his afternoon would go, a quarter of an hour was all it took to confirm them.

An Inter Miami defender passed back to goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo, making his second start of the season. The keeper tried to clear it, only to watch the ball fly straight into his own net.

Chicago Fire equalised in the second half and threatened a third, but Inter Miami sealed the win when young Preston Blampek struck in the 85th minute.

Victory keeps Inter Miami second in the Eastern Conference on 34 points, ahead of third-placed Chicago Fire on 26.

Lewandowski must wait until 1 August to play his first match in front of his home crowd. Before that, he takes to the road again next Saturday against New York City.

He was not the only star to arrive in Major League Soccer this summer. Frenchman Antoine Griezmann signed for Orlando City, while Inter Miami confirmed the capture of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro on Wednesday.