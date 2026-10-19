Fabio Cannavaro has set football circles alight with a candid assessment of Mohamed Salah, the 2006 Ballon d'Or winner and former world's best defender heaping praise on the Egyptian.

Salah, now at Trabzonspor, keeps drawing plaudits from the biggest names in the game. Cannavaro is the latest, appearing as a guest on Egypt's "ON Sport" channel for an exceptional interview.

The question put to the unforgettable Italian defender was direct and awkward: "If you had played in the same era as Salah, would he have got the better of you?"

His answer was striking. "Salah is a great talent. I'm lucky I didn't play in the same era as him. And yes, regarding your question, he would have beaten me with his dribbling too," Cannavaro said with complete humility.

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That admission was only the start. The 2006 World Cup winner went on to recall watching the Egyptian's early days on Italian pitches, confirming he was one of his first admirers.

Cannavaro said: "I admired him when I watched him play for Fiorentina and Roma in Serie A, and he developed himself more and more under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool."

He added in a comprehensive assessment of Salah's career: "He is one of the best forwards of the modern era. He has become a multi-talented and complete footballer. He is one of the best attacking players of recent times."

A message of real appreciation for the Pharaoh's career followed. "It is a pleasure for me to witness his great development and to follow him on the pitch," the Italian legend said.











