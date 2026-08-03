A few weeks ago, Real Madrid announced the signing of Bernardo Silva. The 31-year-old Portuguese midfielder touched down in Madrid on Monday.

Convinced by Real Madrid's project, where he will play under compatriot José Mourinho, the attacking midfielder is set for a new chapter in his career.

Silva got a warm welcome from the fans the moment he arrived, stopping to sign plenty of souvenirs. Asked about his first impressions, the Portuguese made no effort to hide his delight: "How do I feel? I'm extremely happy!"

A first successful meeting with the Real Madrid faithful, then. Now they can't wait to see him shine in the colours of his new club.







