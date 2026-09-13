Erling Haaland set the Manchester derby alight with a controversial goal, the Manchester City striker finding the back of the net against Manchester United in the 60th minute on Sunday evening at Old Trafford, in the fourth round of the Premier League.

Josko Gvardiol whipped a cross into the penalty area and it dropped to the Norwegian, who buried it. The linesman's flag went up for offside, and referee Michael Oliver initially disallowed the goal. Then the video assistant referee stepped in to review it.

Once Oliver had gone back to the video technology, he awarded the goal to Manchester City. It emerged that the Norwegian striker was in an onside position, and that Enzo Fernandez, the offside player who tried to play the ball with his head, never touched it, even though to the naked eye it had looked at first glance as though Haaland was offside.

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The goal came against the run of play. Manchester United had piled on the pressure, especially after being reduced to ten men following Phil Foden's sending off in the 23rd minute. United's players wasted more than one chance in front of the Sky Blues' goal, before the ball fell to Haaland in one of City's few openings and he gave his side the lead.

That strike took Haaland's tally to 9 goals against Manchester United, extending his remarkable record against his neighbours in the derby.

Victory would lift Manchester City to 12 points, a perfect record, level with leaders Arsenal. United, meanwhile, would stay stuck on 4 points.







