Video: first league defeat: Trabzon squander Salah's effort

Amed Sportif snatched a thrilling 2-1 win over their guests Trabzonspor in Monday evening's third-round clash of the Turkish league, turning a one-goal deficit into victory in the final minutes.

Trabzonspor came out attacking, and Mohamed Salah put them ahead in the 11th minute.

The goal came off a counter-attack. Ernest Muçi fed the Egyptian star, who set off alone from midfield towards the box before unleashing a shot into the left corner of the net.





Amed Sport hit back and threatened André Onana's goal more than once through Yiğit Sur, Mbaye Diagne and Dia Saba, but the visitors held their lead until the final minutes of the first half.

Everything changed in stoppage time. The referee pointed to the spot after a handball on Melih Kabasakal inside the area. Onana saved Diagne's penalty, but Yiğit Sur pounced on the rebound to level in the fifth minute of first-half added time.

Greater boldness: Amed pull off the surprise

Amed Sport came out bolder after the break, while Trabzon looked to reassert themselves through Muçi, Aral Şimşir and Ozan Tufan. Salah turned creator again, threading two balls to Muçi in the 59th minute, only for keeper Alban Lafont to save both. The Egyptian then teed up Tufan, whose header Lafont pushed away in the 76th minute.









Salah nearly grabbed a second in the 82nd minute, but the defence blocked his shot from inside the area. Amed Sport kept pressing at the other end, and substitute Jeffté Urban struck the winner in the 89th minute.

Trabzonspor threw away their early lead despite Salah's goal, suffering their first Turkish league defeat of the season and slipping to ninth (4 points). Amed Sport, newcomers to the competition, celebrated a late win that lifted them to six points.

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